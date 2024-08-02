Murton Trust flying high with community support

​Volunteers get stuck in to help get the reserve’s zip wire project off the ground.

A long-delayed project made possible with the support of the local community around Forfar has finally come to fruition at Murton Farm.

The nature reserve’s facilities have been augmented by a brand new zip wire which is proving to be popular with its young visitors.

What would have been a costly project for the charity has been made possible with the generosity of local supporters and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to is programme of educational work for young people and adults and links with local schools, Murton Trust provides a range of free and engaging holiday events.

The project has come together due to the dedication of volunteers, Kevin Dear and his wife, Brenda who enlisted support from all those who made contributions.

And all the individuals and businesses who have helped out will be invited along to the farm tomorrow Friday to see – and possibly try – the results for themselves.

Although the project was planned last August, the severe weather and flooding which hit the area between October and May meant it had to be put on hold, although a small army of supporters managed to get it back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “As our summer hit at the end of May, Murton was determined the zip wire be in place for the summer holidays. The farm ground had begun to dry out and Kevin’s planning was able to bring everything together once again during June. Young volunteers from Angus Young Carers broke ground cutting the turf for the eight frame holes.”

Following the turf-cutting, eight large holes were then dug on site for the frame, which was erected by merchandisers from CCEP during a company volunteering day. The weather has dictated the construction schedule, however, and another break in the weather was needed before concrete could be poured. The final step fell to the young volunteers of Angus Young Carers to replace the turf and the all-important testing of the zip wire.

The spokesperson added: “Murton Trust is flying high thanks to their wonderful local community and is currently open seven days a week.”