Mum takes on marathon challenge for Angus rugby charity​

Eilidh getting in one of her final training runs for Sunday’s London Marathon, supported by Ishbel and Ruaridh. (Pic: Alan S. Morrison)

An Angus mum is running this Sunday’s London Marathon to say thank you to an award-winning Angus rugby-based wellbeing charity which has helped hundreds of people including her children.​

Eilidh McCartney, from Forfar, works as a physiotherapy support worker at Ninewells Hospital during the day.

A qualified personal trainer and exercise referral instructor – someone who helps people referred by their GP to improve their fitness – she also leads classes in High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Les Mills Core and Aqua at Forfar Community Campus for Angus Alive several nights a week.

Keen on sport all her life, Eilidh played rugby for many years, starting at primary school – where she played for West of Scotland in Mini Rugby.

Sadly, she then had to stop when she went up to high school as there was no organised rugby for girls or women ladies rugby at that time.

Then, in the 1990s, Eilidh was able to take up the game again when ex-Scotland and British Lions player Sandy Carmichael started a ladies team at West of Scotland and Eilidh played fly-half for it and Milngavie from age 19 for a few years, including captaining the 2nd XV.

Now more of a rugby watcher – following Strathmore, Glasgow Warriors and Scotland – Eilidh decided to encourage her children Ishbel (19) and Ruaridh (15) to get involved in the game five years ago when she spotted the Rugby Academy rugby and life skills project for senior school pupils run by Strathmore Community Rugby Trust.

Ishbel joined the Friday afternoon sessions in 2020 and also helped with the charity’s award-winning autism-friendly rugby project for two seasons. Through the trust, she was put through the first two levels of her rugby coaching qualification, as well as gaining volunteering and work experience. Ishbel now plays for the Strathmore Women’s rugby team.

Ruaridh joined the Rugby Academy project in August 2021 and through it has gained confidence and learned teamworking skills on a challenging assault course last Summer.

So when Eilidh discovered her “whim” application for this year’s London Marathon had been accepted, she felt it was only natural she do it in aid of the trust.

On her JustGiving fundraising page, Eilidh says: “What makes this journey even more special is my decision to run in aid of Strathmore Community Rugby Trust, an organisation deeply connected to my family and our shared love of sport.

“Rugby has always been a passion of mine and I’m thrilled that my son and daughter are carrying on that enthusiasm as active participants in the trust’s work.

“Strathmore Community Rugby Trust not only supports their development in the game but also plays a crucial role in empowering our local community through resources, support, and opportunities for people of all ages.

“Having my family cheering me on and feeling the strength of running for something bigger than myself has brought an incredible energy to this journey. I feel truly privileged to take part in this iconic event and can’t wait to make every mile count – for myself, for Strathmore Community Rugby Trust, and everyone supporting me along the way.”

Community Trust Manager, Maggie Lawrie, said: “We’re very grateful to Eilidh for choosing to support the trust with her marathon. As a small charity, we invest time and resource into ensuring our coaches have the right knowledge and skills to support people to participate and stay involved.

“This takes time and money. Sadly, investment from previous sources is becoming more difficult to come by, so fundraisers like this play a vital role in helping us enable people of all ages to take part in our projects. Thank you Eilidh, we really appreciate your support!”

The trust was founded in 2017 to increase public participation in sport, particularly rugby union and rugby league, in the Forfar, Kirriemuir and Brechin areas to benefit community health and wellbeing as well as develop young people into healthy, positive members of the community through the positive ethos and values of rugby.

It works in partnership with Strathmore RFC, Brechin RFC, Scottish Rugby, Strathmore Cricket Club, Angus Council, Angus Alive and Stracathro Estates and had its activities recognised at the Scottish Charity Awards with the Pioneering Project Award in 2020 for its ASD rugby for primary children project. The trust’s Royal Patron is HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and Earl of Forfar.

Eilidh’s fundraising page can be found at justgiving.com/campaign/eilidhs-marathon

To donate to the trust, or take part in one of its projects, go to its website www.strathmoretrust.co.uk