MP signs Book of Commitment in remembrance of Holocaust victims

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins recently pledged his commitment to marking Holocaust Memorial Day by signing the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment at the House of Commons.

The annual commemoration honours those who were murdered during the Holocaust and pays tribute to the Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

Holocaust Memorial Day falls on January 27 - the liberation of the infamous former Nazi concentration and death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation and across the UK – and internationally – people will come together to remember the Holocaust.

​Stephen Gethins is pictured signing the Book of Commitment.

With survivors becoming older and frailer, this is likely to be the last significant anniversary at which survivors will be present, and be able to share their eye-witness testimony.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘For a Better Future’ and the commemoration includes all of those persecuted by the Nazis, including Roma and Sinti people, disabled people, gay men, political opponents and others.

It also remember all of those affected by genocide since - in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Mr Gethins said: “ Today presents an important opportunity for people from Arbroath and Broughty Ferry to reflect on the darkest times of European history.

"I pledge to remember the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered in the Holocaust and speak out against all forms of antisemitism, which in recent months has risen exponentially and which needs to be tackled head on.”

Karen Pollock CBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “This year, on Holocaust Memorial Day, we come together to mark 80 years since the liberation of the extermination and concentration camps of Europe.

"We remember the six million Jewish men, women, and children who were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators and we honour those who survived and rebuilt their lives after enduring unimaginable horrors.”