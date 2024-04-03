MP seeking to help those hit twice by energy supply standing charges
Last year severe storms devastated communities across the county and forced many families to vacate their homes and take up residence in temporary accommodation.
Many are still in temporary accommodation half a year later and are being forced to pay standing charge fees for both their temporary and vacated properties by energy companies.
Mr Doogan has been working to solve this issue and help his Angus constituents, and he is urging anyone facing difficulties to get in touch.
He said: “I don’t think it’s fair and that flood victims should be forced to pay for standing charges at a property they can’t currently live in through no fault of their own, and pay standing charges at their temporary accommodation.
"I am working to have standing charges at vacant properties written down for all Angus constituents in this situation. If you or anyone you know has been affected in this way, please let me know by emailing me at [email protected] or alternatively by contacting my office at 01241 815 330. In order to make representations, I will require your full name or the full name of the billpayer, vacated address, temporary address, energy provider, account reference number and telephone number and/or email address.”