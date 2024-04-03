MP seeking to help those hit twice by energy supply standing charges

​Mr Doogan is urging anyone affected by charges to get in touch.

Last year severe storms devastated communities across the county and forced many families to vacate their homes and take up residence in temporary accommodation.

Many are still in temporary accommodation half a year later and are being forced to pay standing charge fees for both their temporary and vacated properties by energy companies.

Mr Doogan has been working to solve this issue and help his Angus constituents, and he is urging anyone facing difficulties to get in touch.

He said: “I don’t think it’s fair and that flood victims should be forced to pay for standing charges at a property they can’t currently live in through no fault of their own, and pay standing charges at their temporary accommodation.