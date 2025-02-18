MP praises work of Angus Carers Centre

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins recently dropped in to the Angus Carers Centre in Arbroath to learn more about the vital support available to carers across the county.

During his visit, Mr Gethins met with both the adult and young carer teams to discuss the challenges faced by their clients.

Led by chief executive officer, Gill Bain, the teams highlighted the crucial role carers play in supporting loved ones, as well as the continuing need for greater recognition, respite and assistance.

Mr Gethins expressed his admiration for the dedication of carers in the community and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting them in the future.

​​Mr Gethins is pictured with staff during his visit to the centre.

He said: “Carers provide an invaluable service to their families and our communities, often without the recognition they deserve. The work of Angus Carers Centre is vital in ensuring carers receive some of the guidance and resources they need.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to hear directly from those with the lived experience of a caring role and the dedicated teams supporting them. It was particularly good to hear about the support provided to our young carers, who provide vital support to loved ones whilst very young. I am so grateful to the team at Angus Carers for that work.”

Ms Bain added: “It was great to welcome Stephen to the Centre and to see him have such an interest in the challenges that our unpaid carers face. Both adult and young carers teams were keen to share the work and support that is carried out for unpaid carers in Angus."