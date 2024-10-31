MP organises special surgeries providing advice on keeping warm this winter

Mr Doogan has brought together a variety of agencies and organisations to provide advice to constituents.

A series of ‘Keeping Warm Surgeries’ has been organised by local MP Dave Doogan to raise awareness of the support available to help people stay warm this winter.

Mr Doogan is holding surgeries across his constituency, with events beginning tomorrow (November 1) in Montrose at Montrose Bowling Club, 10am – 12.30pm.

Surgeries will also be held in Forfar on Friday, November 15 in the East and Old Parish Church, 10am – 12.30pm; in Brechin on December 13 in Brechin City Hall, 10am – 12.30pm and in Kirriemuir on January 10, venue TBC, 10am – 12.30pm.

The events aim to make local residents aware of the financial and community support and advice available to them.

This includes raising awareness of warm spaces in the community, free or low-cost home energy improvements to cut energy bills, encouraging applications to social security payments including Pension Credit which unlocks numerous benefits including Winter Fuel Payment, raising awareness of local classes and courses on making and repairing clothes, as well as providing information on staying safe when using hot water bottles and electric blankets, and more.

Organisations attending some or all of the events include local MSPs John Swinney, Mairi Gougeon and Graeme Dey; local councillors, Welfare Rights, NHS Tayside, Citizens Advice, Scarf (or Home Energy Scotland), AngusALIVE, Scottish Power, Age Scotland, Angus Council, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, local Men’s Sheds, Food Banks, the DWP.

Mr Doogan said: “Winter can be a difficult time of year, and that is especially true this year with the UK Government cuts to Winter Fuel Payment funding and energy price cap rising by 10%. This will leave far too many people stretched far too thinly this winter.

“For my part, I continue to do everything I can in Westminster to push the UK Government to protect Scottish people from sky high energy costs.

“I am delighted to be partnering with my colleagues in the Scottish Parliament and Angus and Perth & Kinross Councils, as well as many other fantastic organisations, across our local area and Scotland.

“The surgeries are open to all, free of charge and could help you or a loved one get the support you need in these tough times.”