MP hears about effects of shortage of pancreatic cancer treatment

Local MP Dave Doogan has met with pancreatic cancer survivors to hear the impact of continuing shortages of pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), which thousands of people rely upon daily to digest food and absorb nutrients.

Without PERT tablets, people with pancreatic cancer can experience debilitating symptoms, are less able to tolerate treatment, have poorer quality of life and can even be at risk of starvation.

The recent Westminster event was organised by Pancreatic Cancer UK to call for a national plan to urgently address the shortages.

Supplies of the essential medication have been disrupted for over a year and the problem is set to last until at least 2026 due to production problems at the main plant supplying the UK and increasing demand for the medication.

​Dave Doogan MP is pictured with Pancreatic Cancer UK CEO Diana Jupp.

Mr Doogan joined Pancreatic Cancer UK to hear directly from those affected and signed the charity’s open letter addressed to Cancer Minister Karin Smyth, calling for the assembly of an emergency meeting to address the shortages and a national plan to tackle the ongoing problem. Pancreatic Cancer UK estimates the shortages could be affecting 61,152 people across the UK. People with cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis and neuroendocrine cancers also rely on PERT.

Event sponsor Paulette Hamilton MP gave a moving speech about her own personal connection to pancreatic cancer, having lost several people close to her.

A Pancreatic Cancer UK survey of 572 people affected by the disease found that seven in 10 people were taking desperate measures to cope with the shortage and one in five were frequently going without PERT, risking debilitating symptoms.

Diana Jupp, CEO of Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “Not enough has been done to address this. Thousands of people affected by pancreatic cancer rely on taking PERT tablets every time they eat simply to digest their food and absorb nutrients. The fact that they’re having to take desperate measures which can put their health, well-being and eligibility for treatment at risk is totally unacceptable. We need strong leadership from the UK Government and a national approach to ensure that PERT is available when people need it.”