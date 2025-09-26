Morrison’s steps up to help charity

The local Angus Mental Health charity Reach Across recently invited the manager and Community Champion of Morrison`s Supermarket to visit their office at Guthrie Port in Arbroath.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supermarket Community Champion Jacqueline Watson nominated Reach Across for one of Morrison`s charity grants, and thanks to Jacqueline’s persistence, Morrison`s agreed, and the grant was successful.

Reach Across who do a tremendous amount of work in the community were awarded £8,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reach Across chairperson Sandra Ramsay said: “ We are very thankful for the funding, which went towards a total refurbishment of our premises, a new floor, new carpets, paint, redecoration, new plants in the garden, and a large screen TV which is used for training and visual displays.

Reach Across volunteers with (seated) Graeme Shields and Jacqueline Watson of Morrison`s. (Pic: Wallace Ferrier)

"The donation has been a huge boost for everyone involved in the charity."

Sandra invited Morrison`s store manager Graeme Shields, and the store’s Community Champion Jacqueline Watson to the Reach Across office, where they were officially thanked by Sandra and the Reach Across volunteers.

They also listened to a history of the charity and heard about the extensive work the mental health charity does in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After refreshments Sandra gave Graeme and Jacqueline a tour of the mental health charity offices, so they could witness for themselves the wonderful transformation of the office, thanks to their funding grant.

Reach Across was born in 2015 after the tragic loss of a loved one to suicide. Now a registered charity based in Arbroath, they voluntarily provide help and support for people who are experiencing mental health issues.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone for your support so far and encourage you to get in touch if you, or somebody you know, are suffering from mental health issues. Together we can reduce the stigma!”

You can contact the charity via their website at: https://www.reachacross.org.uk/

Email them confidentially at: [email protected], or call the office on: 01241 433651.