More than £300m of Tay Cities Region Deal funding has been allocated across area

More than half of the £300 million investment pledged at the start of the Tay Cities Region Deal (TCRD) has been received by multiple projects across the area.

As the deal marks its half-way milestone, the figures are revealed in the 2023/2024 Annual Report published this week

Approaching the end of year five, £152.108m of UK and Scottish Government investment has been received, with an additional £180.259m in leverage funding secured by projects that are part of the TCRD.

The report also shows that 2451 jobs have been created since the deal was signed, successfully delivering growth and accelerating investment across the area. Signed in 2020, the deal is a partnership between UK and Scottish Governments, along with public and private organisations across Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth & Kinross, created to promote sustainable and inclusive prosperity for the region.

Picture (l-r) Perth A Kinross Council eader Cllr Grant Laing; Angus Council leader Cllr Bill Duff; Dundee City Council leader Cllr Mark Flynn, and Fife Council leader, Cllr David Ross.

There have been a number of successes over the past five years, from Beyond Visual Line of Sight Drone Trials with NHS Tayside, to initiatives demonstrating and creating funding opportunities for the potential of 5G across the region. And from the first glimpse into what the Angus clean growth business park will look like, to being able to experience Hospitalfield House’s new residential studio, visitor facilities and gardens.

Among the other projects celebrating the receipt of funding include the Rural Angus and Rural Perth & Kinross Highspeed Broadband project. Completed in 2022, digital connectivity has been improved and a new infrastructure consisting of fixed radio masts has enabled high quality wireless solutions, allowing Superfast Broadband to reach remote and rural residences and businesses.

Councillor Mark Flynn, leader of Dundee City Council and Tay Cities Partnership joint committee chairman, said: “The impressive figures in the report signal the kind of growth that was intended when the deal was put together five years ago. It indicates that partnership working across the public and private sectors does work, thanks to the effort and commitment of all of those involved. Here’s to the next five years.”

Further details at https://www.taycities.co.uk/publications.