Montrose trust to open one of 10 new community hubs as part of SPFL initiative

The SPFL programme aims to create spaces which reflect their communities' needs. (Pic: Craig Watson)

Montrose Community Trust is to be part of a national initiative seeking to help people to seek help, find hope and connect with essential support services.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust’s new community hub, at Links Park, will be one of 10 across the country to be funded by the SPFL Trust.

Inspired by the successful model of the Aberdeen Community Hub, which launched in 2022 with the support of the SPFL Trust’s Winter Support Fund, the scheme aims to replicate its impactful work elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running in two phases, phase one will begin in March with hubs opening at Aberdeen, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, Hearts, and Falkirk. Phase two will begin in October, at Montrose, Morton, Queen of the South, Raith Rovers and Alloa.

The SPFL Trust is working closely with each participating community trust to create spaces that reflect their communities’ unique needs. Each will provide hot food and a relaxed atmosphere, where people can access expert advice and support from a range of partner organisations.

These will help with a variety of challenges, from housing and finances to health, benefits, and overall well-being.

Logan Cruickshank, Montrose Community Trust project manager, said: “Montrose has always been a community that looks out for one another, but we know that many individuals and families are facing difficulties, whether it’s with finances, mental health, or accessing essential services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new hub will provide a warm and welcoming environment where people can find not only the support they need but also the connections that make a difference. It’s a vital resource for our town.”

SPFL Trust CEO Nicky Reid added that community trusts can provide a one-stop-shop for support.

She said: "We believe it works because football stadiums just don’t feel like imposing places where perhaps you feel a bit judged. We’re saying, come in, have a cuppa, chat if you like, and staff will guide and support you if that’s what you need.

“If we can get people through the door and make sure that the right people with the right information are there to greet them in a way that is approachable and friendly, then we have the opportunity to make a genuine difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One strand of support on offer is around energy, through the SPFL Trust’s partner SGN. Their specific focus on energy support and advice is vital, as many families face stress due to rising costs.

In 2023, 34% of all households in Scotland were estimated to be in fuel poverty, of which 19.4% were in extreme fuel poverty.

Margaret Hamilton, community partnership manager at SGN, said: “The reason we partner with organisations like the SPFL Trust is that they’re already supporting communities we won’t necessarily have access to.”

“We have an ambition to support over 100,000 households per year, and we can’t do that alone. We want to support community trusts to have conversations around energy safeguarding including the Priority Service Register and Carbon Monoxide awareness to help people use energy safely, efficiently, and affordably. We will provide the resources, tools, and techniques to enable them to do that.”

“As part of our partnership, we want to learn from each community trust and take that knowledge forward when supporting even more customers in the future.”