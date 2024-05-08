Montrose Lifeboat station was founded originally in 1800, making it one of the oldest in the British Isles. (Google Maps)

The event, titled ‘An evening with Montrose Lifeboat Crew’, will be held at Montrose Town Hall at 7pm, and is set to be an incredible fundraising event.

There will be a disco and live performances from Rebecca Kidd and Angela Moretti, as well as a special performance from the volunteer lifeboat crew at Montrose RNLI. The event will also have a raffle and games throughout the evening with prizes available for guests.

Founded in 1800, Montrose lifeboat station is one of the oldest in the British Isles and operates both an inshore D class lifeboat and an all-weather Shannon class lifeboat,.

The RNLI has launched from the town 985 times and saved 560 lives since 1824.

Mari McCrossan, a volunteer crew member at Montrose RNLI and event organiser, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our ‘Rock the Boat’ event on Saturday 11 May in aid of Montrose RNLI to help us continue to save lives at sea. It’s an exciting time with the charity’s 200-year anniversary, and we’re encouraging everyone to get involved where they can.

WThere are many ways to get involved, whether that’s buying a ticket, sponsoring the event or donating a raffle prize. Any support is much appreciated, and will help us to save lives at sea for another 200 years.’

