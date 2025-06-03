Montrose pupil's frog photo hops into first place in national young reporters' competition

The photography skills of a Montrose Academy pupil have helped him to take the top prize in an environmental journalism competition.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie Shepherd won in environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Young Reporters for the Environment competition with his entry ‘One Hidden Frog’, which was selected as the winner in the Single Photo: 15 to 18 category.

Catriona Rae, senior education and learning officer, said: “Every year we are blown away by the amazing entries we receive from young people who show just how passionate they are about environmental issues through writing, photography and videos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s never easy to select a winner out of such brilliant submissions and the wider team all cast their votes to choose who deserved the top prize.

​Archie Shepherd’s prize-winning entry, ‘One Hidden Frog’.

“I’d like to congratulate Archie – as well as all our other winners and entrants – for their fantastic pieces.

" We have been running this competition for a number of years now and it’s amazing to see such continued passion and enthusiasm from young people all over the country.”

Young Reporters for the Environment is an environmental journalism programme and competition that gives young people the opportunity to speak on environmental issues they feel strongly about through writing, photography, and videos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to sponsorship from HP, winning entries in the Single Photo category will be published in the charity’s first ever Keep Scotland Beautiful calendar, celebrating the diverse beauty of Scotland, from towns and villages to hills and fields, school gardens, allotments and parks.

Each winner will also receive a £25 cash prize, along with a copy of the calendar.

A full list of winning entries can be found at https://www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/young-reporters-for-the-environment/categories/2025-winners/

The charity is celebrating 30 years of Eco-Schools and Young Reporters for the Environment, with visits to schools across the country while its Climate Action Schools programme, funded by the Scottish Government, provides a positive driver and demonstrator for schools towards achieving Target 2030.