Montrose musician's song is an eye-opener for new health campaign
At just 21 years old, Ben Walker has gone from writing songs on a farm outside the town to headlining venues such as St Luke’s in Glasgow and sharing stages with The View – all while gathering a loyal following on TikTok and Instagram with his witty, down-to-earth content.
Now Ben has performed a catchy track highlighting the benefits of EOS (Enhanced Optometry Services) – a free NHS service available through local Specsavers optometrists.
In a bid to spread awareness that opticians can treat red eyes, dry eyes or even foreign objects stuck in a person’s eye, the creative campaign highlights the various conditions that don't always need a hospital visit, but do need fast, professional care. The song is gaining traction online for its clever lyrics and unforgettable hook about the signs of common eye conditions.
Ben said: “Sticky eyes never sounded so good. I’ve always tried to write and perform songs grounded in real experiences, so when Specsavers asked me to sing about sticky, red, or gritty eyes, I thought – aye that’s real life! If a song can help someone get the right care faster, I’m all in.”
Ben’s musical journey began at a songwriting camp in Spain with Kyle Falconer of The View. Not long after, he was invited to support The View on tour, even performing at TRNSMT Festival. Beyond music, he manages social media for some of the UK’s most exciting up-and-coming artists, including members of Cast, who are supporting Oasis.
Laura Baird, dispensing optician and director, said: “The EOS is a free NHS service in Scotland, delivered by trained optometrists through local Specsavers branches and other participating practices.
“EOS offers rapid treatment for a range of minor but urgent eye issues – without the need for hospital referral in most cases. We wanted to really focus on this serious subject which in many cases, could save your sight.”
The campaign is now live across social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram.