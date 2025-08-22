Montrose musician's song is an eye-opener for new health campaign

A rising Montrose musician has teamed up with Specsavers to turn heads – and open eyes – across Scotland with a catchy new song designed to spread the word about the importance of eye health.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just 21 years old, Ben Walker has gone from writing songs on a farm outside the town to headlining venues such as St Luke’s in Glasgow and sharing stages with The View – all while gathering a loyal following on TikTok and Instagram with his witty, down-to-earth content.

Now Ben has performed a catchy track highlighting the benefits of EOS (Enhanced Optometry Services) – a free NHS service available through local Specsavers optometrists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to spread awareness that opticians can treat red eyes, dry eyes or even foreign objects stuck in a person’s eye, the creative campaign highlights the various conditions that don't always need a hospital visit, but do need fast, professional care. The song is gaining traction online for its clever lyrics and unforgettable hook about the signs of common eye conditions.

​Ben Walker, who has penned the new song for Specsavers. (Pic: Jack Geddes Media)

Ben said: “Sticky eyes never sounded so good. I’ve always tried to write and perform songs grounded in real experiences, so when Specsavers asked me to sing about sticky, red, or gritty eyes, I thought – aye that’s real life! If a song can help someone get the right care faster, I’m all in.”

Ben’s musical journey began at a songwriting camp in Spain with Kyle Falconer of The View. Not long after, he was invited to support The View on tour, even performing at TRNSMT Festival. Beyond music, he manages social media for some of the UK’s most exciting up-and-coming artists, including members of Cast, who are supporting Oasis.

Laura Baird, dispensing optician and director, said: “The EOS is a free NHS service in Scotland, delivered by trained optometrists through local Specsavers branches and other participating practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“EOS offers rapid treatment for a range of minor but urgent eye issues – without the need for hospital referral in most cases. We wanted to really focus on this serious subject which in many cases, could save your sight.”

The campaign is now live across social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram.