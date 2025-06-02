Montrose care home extends its dementia disco after successful first event

Staff and residents at Fordmill Care Home in Montrose recently dusted off their dancing shoes for the launch of their new Dementia Disco initiative, which aptly concluded their activities celebrating Dementia Action Week.

Knowing how much their residents living with dementia love to dance and sing, the home’s activities team, Julia and Moira, came up with the genius idea of a dementia-friendly disco.

The team also invited along residents’ friends and family to what was Fordmill’s first official dementia-friendly disco.

Julia and Moira see first-hand how much joy music brings to everyone in so many different ways, but allowing the residents to reminisce with a select playlist of their favourite songs or bands and with gentle volume and lighting, they created a more inclusive disco for everyone to participate in.

And the idea has since taken off, and has now been extended to other people in the area under a new initiative.

The afternoon was such a success that Fordmill now wishes to invite those in their local community who live with dementia to go along to the home, on Mill Street, and join them, with family or friends, on the last Friday of every month, from 2pm-3.30pm, for some music therapy.

Aileen Alberts, general manager, said the activity has many benefits.

She said: “The Dementia Disco is a fantastic way to connect with others in a relaxed and supportive environment.

“We know the power of music brings joy and reminiscence for those living with dementia, their families and caregivers.

“Everyone is welcome and we’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community.

"If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a chat and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Fordmill Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

The home provides residential, nursing and dementia care for 59 residents from respite breaks to long term stays.