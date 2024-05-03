Month-long programme promoting walks for health and happiness

​The month-long programme includes a variety of activities, including buggy walks.

In partnership with Paths for All, Angus Council, Angus Health & Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) and Get Outside Get Active (GOGA), ANGUSalive invites anyone to take part in these free events to boost their physical activity and wellbeing in May.

The county has a varied landscape, from coastal sand dunes to heather-covered hills that make ideal surroundings for interesting walks. The National Walking Month walks cover ground from Montrose to Monifieth and Kirriemuir to Edzell, not forgetting other towns in between.

Widely regarded as one of the best means of exercise, walking is free and can be done by almost everyone, anywhere and at any time. Even a short walk each day can have positive effects on physical, mental, social and emotional health while reducing risks of many common conditions such as diabetes, heart conditions, stroke and cancers.

Unlike many forms of activity, people often report almost immediate benefits after even one walk, including improved sleep and reduced stress.

Blair Finlay, of Angus Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We’re looking forward to the month-long programme. The calendar has walks scheduled for lots of varied times throughout the month, to ensure that everyone can join us if they want to. We want to encourage as many people as possible to adopt walking as a regular healthy habit, along with promoting the social connections and enjoyment that can come from walking.”

Rhona Guild, health walk co-ordinator with ANGUSalive, added: “Health Walks are one means of supporting people to become more active and we are delighted to have such a great offering across Angus, with everything from Buggy Walks, Health Walks within schools, ANGUSalive facilities, community groups and within the care sector.