Monifieth's new library is set to welcome the public to official opening event

A new chapter has opened in the life of Monifieth Library, and tomorrow (Friday) the local community is invited to be part of the story.

After more than 40 years on the town’s High Street, the library has opened in its new home within the Monifieth Activity Centre (MAC), next to the popular Blue Seaway playpark.

The new library, operated by ANGUSalive, first welcomed visitors on Tuesday, June 3.

Patrons can access the same services, from borrowing books and attending clubs and activities, to using computers and printing, all within a modern space that complements the MAC’s facilities.

​The new library is sited within the Monifieth Activity Centre. (Pic: AngusAlive)

To celebrate the move, however, a special official launch event will take place on Friday (August 15) at 2pm. It promises fun and discovery for all ages, and local residents are encouraged to attend, explore the space, and learn about everything the library offers, from an extensive catalogue to Macmillan support services.

Laura Stewart, ANGUSalive’s libraries operations lead, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome the Monifieth community into their new library at the MAC.

"This space not only offers all the services our borrowers know and love but does so in a contemporary location which is already proving to be a popular community hub. This is a fitting match for our library service.

“Since we opened our doors, we have been humbled that so many new members have joined us, in addition to welcoming back our more regular customers and hope to see them at our launch event.”

The Monifieth Activity Centre, which opened last September, has quickly become a much-loved community hub. With a 300-seat multi-use hall, beachfront café, fitness suite, super-fast Wi-Fi, and Changing Places toilets, it offers something for everyone.

ANGUSalive manages the library provision throughout Angus, with the addition of two mobile libraries (Glen and Isla) which reach more remote places in the county.

The event on Friday is open to the public and free to attend.

More information is available at www.angusalive.scot.