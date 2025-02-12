Monifieth High’s book launch celebrates classics​

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Feb 2025, 13:09 BST
​Monifieth High School proudly hosted a book launch event to celebrate the publication of A Periodic Table of Greek Mythology – a new book that features contributions from both young people and teachers at the school.

​Led by teacher Mr Connor, who has played a key role in reintroducing classics to the school’s curriculum, the book includes work from eight young people and four teachers at Monifieth High School, showcasing their dedication and passion for the subject.

The book, edited by Miri Teixeira, raises awareness of classics and aims to make the subject more accessible to a diverse range of people.

Councillor Lynne Devine, Angus Council’s convener of family, education and justice, praised the initiative, and commented: “Being involved in the publication of this book is a fantastic achievement for Monifieth High School, the young people and their teachers.

Monifieth High School teachers and young people who were involved in the launch of the book A Periodic Table of Greek Mythology.placeholder image
Monifieth High School teachers and young people who were involved in the launch of the book A Periodic Table of Greek Mythology.

“It is inspiring to see young people so engaged with the classics, a subject that has shaped our understanding of history and culture."

Pictured are some of the teachers and young people who had work published in the book: Back row – Craig Melia (teacher of Modern Studies), Alisha Dodds (Teacher of History), George Connor (teacher of English, Latin, Classical Studies), Miri Teixeira (co-founder of Working Classicists); Front row – Frankie Dal Rio (teacher of Science), Aiden Cattanach (S5), Ciaran Tolland (S5), Mehr-un-Nisa Syed (S5) and Ella Quinn (S5).

