Monifieth guides enjoy special screening of latest Disney film
Members of the 2nd Monifieth Guide Unit joined over 50,000 Girlguiding members at 99 Odeon cinemas across the UK who took part in the mass film screening events.
In the film, after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana journeys alongside Maui and a new crew to the far seas of Oceania. Together, they travel to dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
The exclusive screenings with partner Odeon are just one of the many opportunities Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers - girls and young women aged 4-18 - have in Girlguiding to have fun and adventure. The trip provided a special and memorable day out with guiding friends, celebrating friendship and inspiring intrepid adventures.
Anna Hannen Thomas, leader for 2nd Monifieth Guides said: “We had such a fab time taking the Guides to Moana 2. It’s great for the girls to feel a part of something bigger than just their Guide unit, and it’s cool seeing so many Guides, Rainbows, Brownies and Rangers in one place! It’s also nice for me as leader to see other volunteers I know and build connections across the county.
“It’s a really great opportunity and I’m looking forward to whatever the next film will be!”
Girlguiding and the cinema chain have worked together for the past seven years, providing affordable adventures for girls beyond their unit meetings, and opportunities for volunteers to connect with their guiding community. The partnership includes special screenings of the latest family-friendly films exclusively for Girlguiding members.
Kerry Burkes, sales executive at ODEON, said: “At Odeon, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Girlguiding, providing unique and exciting experiences for girls across the country. We are delighted that the girls had such fun watching Moana 2.”
For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.