Meeting to discuss the future of Brechin Town House

A meeting will be held in Brechin Cathedral hall on Tuesday (August 19) for those interested in taking forward proposals to turn the town's Town House into a community building.

The group behind the proposals is seeking new members to help progress the project.

A spokesperson said: “We are a small group, and we need more people to come on board. We would particularly welcome anyone with any ideas for the use of this building with or without the museum; any community group with drive, ambition, and vision to run this beautiful space and any members of the community willing to step forward to form a committee to drive a project forward.”

If no use or group can be found, Angus Council will seek a commercial tenant. Anyone interested should email [email protected] or go along to the meeting at 6.30pm.