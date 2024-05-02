Meals support for local causes

​The donations benefitted four Angus organisations.

The supermarket chain pairs its UK stores with local charities, community groups, and food banks to collect unsold fresh and chilled food year-round.

Around 500,000 meals were donated across the UK during the holiday period, with four causes in Angus benefitting from the initiative in total.

The food donations are part of Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We know that the school holidays can be a particularly challenging time for families, and food banks regularly see heightened demand. By working with such amazing charities in Angus through our partnership Neighbourly, we are able to give back by providing donations to those who need it most.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “Aldi's contributions serve as a lifeline for many, providing essential support to enable these causes to continue their vital work within local communities."