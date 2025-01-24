McDonald's welcomes oldest customer on return visit to restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at McDonald’s in Arbroath were surprised with a visit from their oldest customer to date recently during an outing by residents from Fordmill care home in Montrose.

The group had decided to stop at the fast food restaurant for a treat, but little did the staff know that among them was 102-year-old Jean Burness.

They were delighted to meet Jean, with some remembering her from the previous year when she had visited, also with Fordmill.

This year, Jean was accompanied by four other residents who were all enjoying the trip, along with the Activity staff Julia and Moira and their volunteer bus driver for the day, Gordon Brown.

​Jean Burness is pictured with fellow residents and McDonald’s staff.

McDonalds manager Danielle Stewart said: “It was so lovely to see everyone and remember Jean from visiting last year.

"It’s fantastic to see Jean out and about and still enjoying her cheeseburger, fries and McFlurry with her friends at 102 years old”.

Another resident, Annette Burden, said: “It has been so lovely to get out and about on such a beautiful day and enjoy the sunshine on the drive down. The girls surprised us with a trip to McDonalds and l had to get the chicken nuggets as they remind me of my Grandson loving them so much when he was a boy.”

Fordmill Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Fordmill provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 59 residents from respite care to long term stays.”