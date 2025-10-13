Local radio legend teams up with children's charity for sparkling fundraiser

​Ally Bally with Rebecca Duncan from The Archie Foundation.

Legendary former radio host Ally Bally is swapping the airwaves for teapots as he gets set to host a charity afternoon 'Tay’ in support of The Archie Foundation.

The foundation is set to host a glitzy Sips and Sparkles afternoon tea in Dundee to raise funds for the local children’s charity, which supports babies, children and their families across the region.

The glamorous event will take place on Saturday, November 8, at the Apex Hotel, with guests set to enjoy an afternoon of fun, music, games and raffles.

Adding to the atmosphere, Scotland’s top vocal harmony trio The Vintage Girls will perform timeless hits with their signature vintage twist, transporting guests through the decades.

Tickets are £50 per person or a table of eight for £400, which includes an afternoon tea paired with a glass of prosecco (or a non-alcoholic alternative), live entertainment and the chance to win exciting prizes.

Scottish fashion retailer, Tigerlily Boutique, will showcase its glamorous clothing in a fashion show during the event and will also treat one lucky attendee to a personalised shopping experience, complete with prosecco and a £200 voucher to spend.

The boutique will also donate 20% of the proceeds from its pop-up shop on the day to support the charity’s work.

A veteran in the broadcast industry, Ally Bally has more than 40 years of experience in Scotland’s media landscape. Famously, he hosted various programmes on Radio Tay over the years until he retired in 2020.

Recently, Ally has been spending his time as president of the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers and organises the annual Scottish Car of the Year Awards.

Rebecca Duncan, business development and fundraising manager at The Archie Foundation, said the event promises to be an exciting afternoon full of fun.

She said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ally Bally and The Vintage Girls to our very first afternoon ‘Tay’ in Tayside.

"It promises to be a sparkling afternoon filled with laughter, music and plenty of fun, all while raising awareness and vital funds for local families who need our support. We hope this will be the first of many.

“Events like these are crucial in helping us enhance the experience of young patients and their families, by providing additional support to the NHS and its dedicated staff.

"While the NHS delivers outstanding care, there are often extra comforts and equipment that can make a real difference in keeping families close during a child’s hospital stay.

"These may not always be part of standard NHS provision, but they are incredibly meaningful from a parent or child’s perspective.

Ally Bally added: “It’s a fantastic cause that makes such a difference to children and families across the region, and I can’t wait to help bring some fun and maybe a few surprises to the day.”

Limited sponsorship opportunities are available. To find out more, contact [email protected].

To book your tickets for the Sips and Sparkes Afternoon Tea, visit Sips & Sparkles Archie's Afternoon Tea - Archie.

Further information about the practical, financial and emotional support available from The Archie Foundation can be found on its website at www.archie.org/getsupport/.