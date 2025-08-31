Library fund open for applications for community projects

​The fund has £450,000 in grants available for community projects delivered by local libraries.

The annual Public Library Improvement Fund (PLIF) has opened for applications, with libraries across Scotland set to benefit from a share of funding of £450,000.

The annual Public Library Improvement Fund (PLIF) awards grants to projects which align with the vision set out in FORWARD: Scotland's Public Library Strategy 2021-2025, with the strategic aims grouped under the themes of ‘People’, ‘Place’ and ‘Partnership’.

It favours community-focused projects that strengthen their role as trusted hubs for learning, well-being and inclusion.

This year’s funding priorities reflect the expanding role of libraries as a hub for trusted information, upskilling and guidance, with applications which address key societal challenges encouraged.

The 2025/26 PLIF will prioritise projects that support: Tackling mis/dis information; supporting democracy; tackling child poverty through support for attainment; support for family well-being and economic growth and co-production.

As well as providing funding for innovative library projects across the country, PLIF also supports the delivery of Scotland’s national public library strategy (FORWARD), and allows SLIC to continue its valuable research work. This £450,000 investment takes the total to £5.5 million over the lifetime of the PLIF scheme.

Angus Robertson, Scotland’s Culture Secretary, said: "We believe libraries are at the heart of Scotland’s communities. That is why we provide annual funding to the Scottish Library and Information Council, including £450,000 towards the Public Library Improvement Fund, which exemplifies the transformative power of libraries, from introducing digital inclusiveness to teaching about economic well-being.”

Last year, 13 projects were funded, supporting Gaelic and Scots language and new Scots languages, digital inclusion and sustainability initiatives.

The Interactive Orcadian Flora Trail, an initiative created by Orkney Library and Archive, was awarded an £11,000 grant. It tackles social isolation while highlighting the diverse and varied plant life that can be found across the islands. The trail also celebrates Orcadian culture by providing an opportunity to hear the Orcadian dialect, with flower poems recorded by Orkney Voices.

Alison Nolan, chief executive of SLIC, said: "Over the years, we’ve seen inspiring PLIF projects which preserve heritage, spark creativity and serve local needs flourish long beyond the initial funding term, becoming lasting assets to the communities they serve.

“The thread running through all the applications we see is a clear commitment to delivering something meaningful and impactful for local people. PLIF gives services the opportunity to bring ambitious ideas to life, and I would strongly encourage libraries across the country to apply.

“We’re looking forward to receiving fresh applications that reflect the innovation, dedication and community pride that defines Scotland’s public library services and that bring this year’s themes into focus to ensure libraries continue to lead as trusted, inclusive spaces at the heart of every community.”

Details can be found at The Public Library Improvement Fund (scottishlibraries.org). The application deadline is 12pm on Friday, September 19.