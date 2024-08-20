Letham welcomes twinning friends in latest visit

​Depute Provost Linda Clark (right) is pictured with Madame Lucille Batailler and Mayor Regis Batailler.

Letham residents recently renewed their own ‘Auld Alliance’ when they welcomed a party of visitors from their twin town.

A party from Leguillac de l’Auche, in the Dordogne, was led by Mayor Regis Batailler and his wife Louise when they visited the village earlier this month.

It was the latest of a number of exchange visits between the two communities, during which many friendships have developed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The guests stayed with local families and visited places of interest across the county including Glamis Castle, Arbroath Abbey and the Glenesk Folk Museum.

They also enjoyed a local pub night and joined in the singing of Scottish songs.

The village marked the occasion by flying the tricolour flew over Letham square, just as the saltire also felw over the village square at Leguillac.

The visit culminated in a reception hosted by Depute Provost Linda Clark and Angus Council in the Canmore Room of Forfar’s Municipal Buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her speech, Ms Clark welcomed the visitors back to Angus and remarked that she was aware that their hosts had provided a busy schedule which, she was sure, had included the best of what the county has to offer – including good food, good drink and good company.

She added: “Angus is very blessed with what we think of as the very best of Scotland, from our stunning coast to our spectacular glens.

"We are also proud of our cultural heritage, and I am delighted to hear that you got the chance to experience some of them too.

“One area we both share a passion for is our produce and we too are keen to extend hospitality to visitors from across the world

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The connections between Letham and Leguillac, first established in 2011, have proved strong and we are delighted that from that initial meeting.

"You have moved from being visitors to becoming friends – another example of the Auld Alliance between our countries.”

As a mark of goodwill between the two communities, Ms Clark and Mayor Batailler concluded by exchanging a shield and medallion bearing the county’s and Leguillac’s coats of arms.