Kirrie Rotary event to promote mental health and well-being

The event will be held in Kirrie Town Hall, on Reform Street, between 12pm and 4pm. (Google Maps)

Kirriemuir Rotary Club is holding a mental health and well-being event in Kirrie town hall this Saturday (May 25).

Entry to the event, which will run between 12pm and 4pm, will be free and its purpose it to allow a range of organisations to showcase the support they can offer to anyone who may be living with challenges that could impact on their mental health.

More than 25 organisations have confirmed their attendance and sponsorship has been provided by Bell Ingram, MTK Associates Ltd and the Co-op.

