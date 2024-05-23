Kirrie Rotary event to promote mental health and well-being
Entry to the event, which will run between 12pm and 4pm, will be free and its purpose it to allow a range of organisations to showcase the support they can offer to anyone who may be living with challenges that could impact on their mental health.
More than 25 organisations have confirmed their attendance and sponsorship has been provided by Bell Ingram, MTK Associates Ltd and the Co-op.
Malcolm Taylor, senior partner at Bell Ingram, said: “Mental health issues can affect anyone at any time, not least within the farming and agricultural community with whom we work so closely. It is vitally important that individuals know that there is help and support for them should the challenges of daily life start to get too much to bear.”