Kids’ meal offer extended to year-round

​The scheme has served up more than 3 million meals since it was started. (Google Maps)

The retailer, which runs the offer in over 200 cafes across the UK, also last year refreshed the kids’ café menu with more nutritionally balanced offers, including new vegan and healthy meal options and last year served over a whopping 115,000 meals across the two-week Easter holiday period, providing a lifeline for many cash strapped families.

The supermarket launched the offer for kids under 16 to enjoy a hot meal in any of its 205 cafés in June 2022. It has now gone on to serve more than a staggering 3 million meals to kids in its cafés nationwide.

The initiative stands apart from the many other retailers who offer similar, as the meal comes with no hidden extra’s, such as a minimum adult spend.

The kids’ menu has a variety of offers including dishes such as Penne Pasta with Meatballs and a vegan Hidden Veg pasta meal, alongside firm favourites fish fingers, chicken nuggets and the all-day breakfast.

There is also the option of swapping out chips for a salad or peas.

In addition, children will also receive a free piece of fruit such as an apple, pear or banana when purchasing the hot kids £1 meal deal.

As an alternative to a hot meal, Asda Café’s also offer a £1 cold pick and mix selection that includes a sandwich, drink and piece of fruit.

The menu includes new treats such as a jelly pot with whole fruit pieces or a jelly squeeze pouch as an alternative to a pack of crisps.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We know that families are preparing for the Easter school holidays and for many households, this can put additional strain on already tight budgets.