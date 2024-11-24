Keep safe from ‘silent killer’ in the home

Energy company SGN has proudly pledged its support for Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week 2024, which begins today.

The annual campaign runs until November 24 and is led by The All-Party Parliamentary Carbon Monoxide Group (APPCOG) to raise awareness about the importance of keeping safe from the ‘silent killer’.

With carbon monoxide (CO) still causing more than 4000 people in the UK to be hospitalised each year, it is crucial that people learn how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the highly poisonous gas. It could save countless lives this winter.

There remains a lack of knowledge about CO and its dangers across the UK. CO is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that can be produced by faulty or poorly maintained gas appliances, such as boilers, cookers and fires. One in five UK homes currently have an unsafe gas appliance, risking sickness and death from CO. Annual checks by a Gas Safe Registered engineer are important to ensure appliances are operating safely and efficiently.

Dan Edwards, SGN social impact programme lead, and chair of the UK GDN CO collaboration group, said: “I am urging everyone to understand the dangers posed by carbon monoxide.

“Symptoms of CO poisoning include headaches, dizziness, tiredness, nausea, and loss of consciousness, which can often be mistaken for a cold or flu. With dropping temperatures and tens of thousands of cases of sickness predicted this winter, it’s critical not to dismiss feeling unwell as a common seasonal illness when it could be CO poisoning.

“One of the most important ways to keep you and your loved ones safe is to make sure you have a working CO alarm in your home. You’ll need to test it regularly to make sure it’s working properly and check the expiry date. When the batteries or alarm itself reach the end of their usable life, replace them as soon as possible to keep your household safe.”

From February 2022, it has been compulsory for every homeowner in Scotland who has a carbon-fuelled appliance – like a boiler, fire, heater or flue, to have a CO alarm in the room. If at any time you think there is CO in your home, go out to the fresh air and call the free 24-hour National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.