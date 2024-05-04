Jings! Crivvens! Help ma Boab! Gillies reaches £75,000 for children's charity

Pictured (​from left) are Jamie-Leigh Cook from The Archie Foundation, with Ian Philp and Ewan Philp from Gillies.

Home furnishings store Gillies has raised the incredible total for The Archie Foundation since 2016, primarily through the charity’s Oor Wullie Bucket Trails as well as other fundraisers such as a Santa’s Grotto and charity ball.

The family-owned business is continuing to support the charity, which helps babies, children and their families across Tayside, as well as Aberdeen and the Highlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bucket Trails featured models of the iconic Sunday Post comic strip character in a variety of colours and designs that were displayed and later auctioned to raise funds to support paediatric healthcare across Scotland.

Ian Philp, managing director attended the first auction and subsequently bought one of the Wullie statues to feature in the Broughty Ferry store, alongside a collection bucket. A Christmas ‘Oor Wullie Reunion’, where a dozen of the statues were brought together in its window display, raised a total of almost £20,000 by the end of the year.

The firm was then approached by The Archie Foundation to help set up a local committee, raising money for twin operating theatres for the children’s hospital at Ninewells Hospital.

Ian said: “It makes me extremely proud that together with the Bucket Trails sponsors and the hard-working committee, we brought the twin operating theatres to life in 2022. We also have branches of Gillies in Aberdeen and Inverness, supporting both the children’s hospitals there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie-Leigh Cook, regional fundraising officer for Tayside, said partnerships with corporate supporters are vital to continue bringing in funds for the charity.