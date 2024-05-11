Interpretation sign installed
Those attending the free event were treated to refreshments, including strawberries supplied by Stirling Farms, as well as talks on Auchmithie’s heritage by Ann Craig and Maggie Brown, chairperson of The HAAR festival. Many turned out in their vintage attire and were happy to pose for photographs.
The afternoon’s highlight was the unveiling of the new interpretation sign board which has been placed opposite the hall. The layout was designed by Iain Coupar while local artist Rikki Craig designed the artwork.
The unveiling was carried out by Auchmithie’s oldest resident Maggie Horn and Maggie Brown The village’s youngest resident also attended – 10-week-old Brodie Smith with mum Kate.