Inn sign linked to Robert Burns put on public display in Montrose Museum

A piece of historical detective work by members of Montrose Burns Club has led to a pub sign linked to Scotland’s national bard being restored to public view.

Robert Burns made a well-documented visit to Montrose during his tour of the Highlands in 1787 and stopped at the Turk’s Head Inn, which was sited on George Street, and the sign was hung outside to advertise its presence to a largely illiterate population.

It was later acquired by local antiquarian James G Low and then by Raymond and Julia Colla, who bought his house.

The plaque was identified by local businessman Raymond Sutton in 2011, as having significant heritage importance. As a result of this, Raymond and Julia Colla set about saving and preserving the plaque. They appointed a professional conservator to complete the task, whose previous work had included the restoration of the famous Cutty Sark collection of figureheads in the Cutty Sark Museum, Greenwich.

Members of Montrose Burns Club and AngusAlive staff are pictured at the presentation with Julia and Raymond Colla (seated). (Ron Stephen Photography)

Meanwhile, it was tracked down by Graeme Newton, archivist and past president of Montrose Burns Club.

He said: “A member of the Montrose Society, Raymond Sutton, told me he had secured the plaque to a house in the town.

“On investigation, I met the current owners, who, having had it restored, had it in their dining room. What a significant find that was, not only for me, but now we can share it and everyone can enjoy seeing the actual plaque for years to come.”

The Collas attended a meeting of interested heritage and community representatives organised by Montrose Burns Club in November where they announced they would donate the plaque to the club and the permanent Burns exhibition mounted by ANGUSalive in Montrose Museum.

The donation was on the condition that an exact replica would be funded and gifted to the couple in return.

They said: “Being unaware of the full significance of the sign, we simply felt that if Mr Low had deemed it important enough to save and hang over the door of his own house, then we should act to preserve it.”

The plaque was presented to Montrose Museum at the weekend.

The club has said the acquisition links many other connections to Burns in Montrose and Angus, with a physical heritage link to the poet wining and dining at the inn.

The plaque will now join it, on public display again for the first time in decades.

Emma Gilliland, museums & galleries collections lead, said: “We are excited to display The Turk’s Head plaque for visitors. Not only is it a tangible local connection to Robert Burns and his wider family, but the inn was a prominent meeting place in 18th century Montrose and thus tells us much about society at the time.”

Dave Ramsay, Montrose Burns Club secretary, added: “Due to the generous donation of this unique piece of heritage from Raymond and Julia, this has once again enabled Montrose Burns Club to be at the forefront of bringing new knowledge to the connections between Montrose and Robert Burns. The collaboration between the club and Montrose Museum, has enabled the heritage of the past, to be brought into the present, and now preserved.”