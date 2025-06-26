Households urged to submit meter readings ahead of price cap change

Householders are being urged to act before June 30

Angus households are being urged to submit meter readings to their energy suppliers as the newly lowered Ofgem price cap comes into force.

Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the national energy advice service energyadvice.scot, is reminding consumers to act before midnight on June 30 to avoid being overcharged.

Those with smart meters should ensure their device is working properly.

Accurate readings prevent suppliers from estimating usage and applying the old higher prices to energy used after June 30.

Ofgem resets the cap on what suppliers can charge every three months.

The latest change from £1,849 to £1,720 on July 1 represents a 7 per cent drop, with average annual bills falling by around £122.

However, this is still £582 more than households were paying before the energy crisis began in autumn 2021.

Anyone unable to submit readings by June 30 should do so as close to the date as possible. Taking a photo of the meter can help resolve any disputes.

Advice Direct Scotland is also urging households to check if better tariffs are available. However, many of the best-value deals are targeted at more affluent customers or those with a smart meter installed.

The next price cap update will be announced by Ofgem in August, with forecasts suggesting a further fall.

However, Advice Direct Scotland has warned that many people are still struggling with record levels of debt, and is encouraging anyone worried about bills to contact its experts for free impartial advice.

Advisers can be contacted at www.energyadvice.scot or on freephone 0808 196 8660, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

The charity has been campaigning for a social energy tariff to be introduced across the UK, that would automatically place the most vulnerable customers on the cheapest deals. Eligibility could be based on benefit receipt or low income.

Conor Forbes, policy director at Advice Direct Scotland, said: “Lower gas and electricity prices will come as a relief for households, but bills remain significantly higher than they were before the energy crisis began.

“It’s important to submit meter readings before the new price cap comes into force, to prevent being overcharged. For extra peace of mind, take a dated photo of the meter. If you have a smart meter, make sure it’s working.

“People can also take practical action by examining their bills, finding out how much they are paying, and checking if there are cheaper options available with other suppliers.

“Struggling customers should know they do not have to suffer in silence. Our expert team is on hand for anyone who needs help, no matter their circumstances.

“However, a longer-term solution to the scourge of fuel poverty is a UK-wide social energy tariff, which would automatically put vulnerable people on the cheapest deals.”