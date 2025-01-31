Household water bills set to increase from April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Water bills for Scottish households are due to rise by £44 per year from the start of April.

Scottish Water has said that the average 9.9% increase – which equates to £3.68 per month, or 85p per week – is necessary to invest in the system’s infrastructure and maintain quality of service.

It also said that action and investment are needed to reduce the risk of flood and drought and protect water supplies from the impacts of climate change across Scotland.

More than half (52%) of the more than 2.6 million households in Scotland receive financial support with their charges, either through the application of a discount, exemption or reduction, applied automatically by local authorities, after meeting set criteria.

Water and waste water charges to licensed providers who supply businesses and other non-domestic customers will also increase by the same amount.

The charges, which are set by the Scottish Water Board, are in line with the overall price cap set by the independent regulator for the current regulatory period.

Alex Plant, Scottish Water chief executive, said: “People in Scotland are rightly proud of our water and maintaining our high standards means we need long-term sustainable investment.

“We’ve all seen – including in the last few days - how weather conditions in Scotland are becoming more extreme, and we are seeing more frequent periods of both drought and intense rainfall.

"This puts our current infrastructure under significant pressure, and, without increased investment, we risk reductions in service quality in the future.

“Today’s announcement will enable us to continue to provide essential high-quality services to millions of people today, while also investing prudently for the future, and ensuring that costs are shared fairly between current and future generations.”

The water authority has also said that the charges are set at a level consistent with the Final Determination of Charges for the 2021-2027 period, set by the independent economic regulator, the Water Industry Commission for Scotland.

They will help maintain water and waste water services which meet stringent standards.