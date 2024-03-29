Honour for Glamis elder who took part in centuries-old Easter ceremony

Glamis kirk elder Moyra Stewart.

Kirk elder Moyra Stewart was among those who received Maundy Thursday money at Worcester Cathedral.

Moyra was nominated for her dedicated years of service to the Church, and was among 75 men and 75 women from across the United Kingdom who also received the award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: "I feel extremely humbled to be thought worthy of this honour. I have a strong personal faith so endeavour to witness as best I can using whatever gifts I have been given."

The tradition of presenting alms on Maundy Thursday dates at least to the 4th century AD, with the first record of a monarch doing this in the British Isles being in 1213. The word ‘Maundy' comes from the Latin word for ‘commandment', which referring to the instruction Jesus gave his disciples on the Thursday before he died "that you should love one another as I have loved you."