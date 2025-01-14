High rating for Montrose home’s level of care and support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Montrose care home has been highly praised in a recent inspection for its support of its residents, and for the professional approach of its staff.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fordmill Care Home passed the inspection by the Care Inspectorate with an overall, rarely awarded ‘excellent’ Grade 6 rating after being highly praised for supporting resident’s well-being with meaningful connection.

Staff were also praised for going "above and beyond” to help residents achieve personal, positive outcomes by using a whole team approach and the vibrant atmosphere in the home was also commended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Care Inspectorate visited the home unannounced on December 3 and 4, where they were able to see first-hand how residents and their families were cared for and supported, to the highest of standards.

​Fordmill was rated highly for its support of residents and for the attitude of its staff. (Google Maps)

The report stated: “People we spoke to could not have praised enough, the care and attention to detail that had gone into making each activity meaningful. As a result, compassionate care was normal, everyday practice”.

The report continued: “staff were knowledgeable and adhering to guidance regarding infection prevention and control”.

Aileen Alberts, the home’s general manager, said: “We are delighted that Fordmill was rated ‘excellent’ overall following the Care Inspectorate’s most recent inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The grading of 6 isn’t handed out very often and l am very proud of my team at Fordmill who always strive to provide the best possible quality care for everyone who lives here.”

To thank the teams for their hard work in contributing to the rating, each member of staff was presented with a £200 voucher. Staff enjoyed celebrating with the residents, family and friends with a party.

The final report can be found at https://www.careinspectorate.com/index.php/site-search by searching for Fordmill Care Home.

Fordmill is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Fordmill provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 59 residents.