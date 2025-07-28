Helpline for pupils to open on results day

​Advisers will be ready to handle calls on the morning exam results are released.

Young people in Angus receiving their exam results next month will have the support of a dedicated helpline offering expert advice on their next steps.

With Higher, National and Advanced results due to arrive through letterboxes and by text on Tuesday, August 5, pupils and students - along with their parents and carers – will be able to call Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) Results Helpline, which opens from 8am the same day.

The SDS Results Helpline will once again be staffed by expert careers advisers to assist anybody that needs help with their options and next steps, providing impartial career information, advice and guidance.

The team of qualified advisers from Scotland’s national skills agency will be at the end of the phone line to offer guidance on colleges and universities, UCAS Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs and other training, volunteering, or staying on at school.

The, helpline which can be contacted on 0808 100 8000, will be open August 5 and 6, 8am to 8pm; and August 7 and 8, 9am to 5pm.

Dave McCallum, head of career information, advice and guidance operations at SDS, said: “Our message for young people and their parents and carers as their results arrive is not to panic. Everything might seem overwhelming right now but remember that this is just one step on their journey.

“Our experienced advisers are here to provide expert support and guidance, offering information on a wide range of options and opportunities. They are also trained to help young people recognise that they are more than their exam results, giving them the confidence to see their strengths and abilities beyond qualifications.”

The SDS Results Helpline has been going for 33 years and has helped tens of thousands of young Scots. There is also an SDS careers adviser linked to every secondary school in Scotland, with almost a quarter of a million school pupils receiving careers information, advice and guidance each year.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “It is important that no matter how they do, young people and their families have access to trusted and reliable information on potential next steps. That is what the advisers at the SDS helpline provide.”