Arbroath residents are being warned that work to upgrade mobile network services in the area could cause interference to television reception.

There is a small chance that programming received through an aerial such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView might be affected

Symptoms could include intermittent sound, blocky images (pixelation) or complete loss of television signal.

For residents affected by the upgrades, free support is available from Restore TV.

​Restore TV can help solve reception problems caused by the current upgrade.

Restore TV is an independent programme created by Mova (Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited), an organisation owned by the UK’s mobile network operators EE, Virgin Media O2, and VodafoneThree.

Restore TV’s role is to ensure that people can continue to enjoy free to view television if mobile service upgrades cause television interference.

Restore TV reports to the Coexistence Technical Working Group, chaired by Ofcom, which monitors and advises on the programme to ensure free to view television viewers’ interest are properly served.

The programme offers additional support for people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.

Ben Roome, CEO of Restore TV, said there is a number of ways in which the company can help solve the reception problem.

He said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company. Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.

“If you see new television interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue.

"We can send a Restore TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and television or set-top box to remove mobile signals and allow you to watch free to view television as normal.

"Full instructions are included, and we can provide further advice online and by phone if needed.

“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from a Restore TV engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility.”

Cable and satellite television services, such as Sky or Virgin, are not affected.

However, viewers with these services, who also watch free to view television through an aerial, can receive a free Restore TV filter.

Residents are more likely to be affected if they live in an area with weak digital television reception, have a television signal booster and whose television aerial is close to a mobile mast.

For residents in flats or communal buildings, Restore TV provides landlords or property managers with support to resolve the problem.

Any viewers who experience new interference to free to view television should contact Restore TV by telephoning 0808 13 13 800, which is free from landlines and mobiles

For further information about the company and its services, visit its website at https://restoretv.uk/.