Head chef relishes new role at Angus resort

A career in the army took chef Kieran Turner around the world but his new role at Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort at Wellbank will see him bring the best of Angus’s larder to diners.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran was brought up in an army family and moved around as a child, including stints in Germany, Northern Ireland and England, before signing up himself and working as a chef.

After leaving the army he built his career working for Greene King and Zizzi’s Italian then Roo’s Leap in Montrose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His most recent role was as chef manager at Angus Grill + Larder near Brechin, where he was responsible for everything from menus and marketing to training and recruitment, before the challenging economic climate forced its closure last year.

​Kieran Turner, who has been appointed as Forbes of Kingennie’s new head chef.

He is now responsible for a team of 11, designing and producing delicious meals for special occasions in The Scullery restaurant, informal food in the Cairn O’Mount Bar, private dining in the Buddon Burn suite and catering for weddings and events.

Kieran, 33, said he was excited to develop the resort’s long-established food offering and menu. He also has plans to introduce events such as barbecues with live music, homemade pizza and meats which have been smoked in-house.

He said: “Since starting at Forbes of Kingennie I have introduced both a lunch menu and completely redeveloped the main menu. The lunch menu has been designed to offer a few simple smaller dishes, including sandwiches, bagels and a few hot dishes. The chicken parmigiana and the open steak sandwich have both proved to be extremely popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Guests can expect a much lighter, fresher menu all day and evening, which has received great feedback so far. What inspires me most when looking at menus is looking at current food trends and adapting them using traditional cooking methods. Using seasonal products from the exceptional larder we have right on our doorstep has to be the biggest focus as it supports both local producers and the local economy.”

Owned by the Forbes family for the past 30 years, Forbes of Kingennie offers a range of luxurious waterside and woodland lodges, eco glamping pods and cosy shepherd’s huts with hot tubs, overlooking fishing pools, a cold water swimming pond, sauna, nine-hole golf course, 18-hole putting green and driving range.

The resort is also a well-known wedding venue and popular choice for corporate events and away days.

Kieran added: “I also want to launch the next menu around the autumn, which will include produce from local game farmers. There is lots to look forward to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Libby Sutherland, partner at Forbes of Kingennie, welcomed Kieran to the team.

She said: “We are thrilled to have Kieran on board as our new head chef. As well as a passion for local produce, he has a wealth of experience from living and working in different parts of the UK and other countries.

“We know provenance and local produce is a priority for many diners so we take huge pride in using produce from our family farm, and we put the utmost care into our menus to ensure our guests enjoy fantastic food as well as a warm welcome and great company. We look forward to seeing what Kieran and his team create as we continue to expand our offering.”

For more information, visit www.forbesofkingennie.co.uk.