Green light for charity's Blue Light football tournament

Rebecca Duncan and Kyle Fraser with members of Team Fire.

First responders across Angus and Tayside have teamed up with children’s charity The Archie Foundation and Change Centre Dundee (Soccer Street Scotland) to support families across the region with a Blue Light football tournament and fun day.

During the forthcoming Battle of the Badges, emergency first responders and medical staff will go head-to-head in five-a-side football matches, all with the ‘goal’ of raising funds for both organisations.

Building on a successful series of football fundraisers held across Scotland in 2024 that raised more than £33,500, the foundation is aiming to expand the reach and impact of its event, turning the football tournament into a day of family-friendly fun.

Funds raised before and during the tournament will support the charity’s delivery of vital services for babies, children and their families in Tayside, as well as towards the running of Change Centre Dundee (Soccer Street Scotland)’s hub of support for the local community.

New to the Battle of the Badges event, which kicks off on Saturday, October 25 at the Change Centre Dundee, will be a variety of fun activities including inflatables and beat the goalie challenges.

Rebecca Duncan, business development and fundraising manager at The Archie Foundation, said that partnering with Change Centre Dundee (Street Soccer Scotland) would support in making this year’s event the best one yet.

Rebecca continued: “Following the success of our previous football fundraisers, we are excited to partner with Street Soccer Scotland to host our upcoming Battle of the Badges.

“This collaboration will help us to build meaningful community connections as we work together to make a real impact and support even more children, young people, and families across the region. Taking place this October, our free-to-attend event will bring together emergency services, local supporters and the wider community for a day of friendly competition, activities and fundraising.

“We are also now launching our call for corporate participation and sponsors for the event, so if you are interested, we encourage you to get in touch today.”

Competing teams will be raising funds ahead of the event and the public are encouraged to support all those taking part.

Kyle Fraser, social enterprise manager at Change Centre Dundee (Street Soccer Scotland), said: “This exciting event aims to shine a spotlight on the remarkable work carried out by each emergency service, while providing a fun and engaging opportunity to bring the community together. It’s also a chance to strengthen relationships, foster collaboration, and celebrate the spirit of teamwork that unites us all. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Change Centre Dundee soon.”

Visit Battle of the Badges - Archie to find out more about the event, including how to participate. Fundraising pages for each team can be found at: Team Fire ( Battle of the Badges - Team Fire - JustGiving); Team Police (Battle of The Badges 2025 - Team Police - JustGiving); Team NHS (Battle of the Badges 2025 - Team NHS Tayside - JustGiving).