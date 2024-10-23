Grants available to help people with Parkinson's to get active

​The Physical Activity Grants programme is now in its fourth year.

Parkinson’s UK is offering up to £3000 in grant funding for any communities with a connection to the condition in Angus and across the surrounding areas.

The funding is available through the charity’s popular Physical Activity Grants programme which is helping more people living with Parkinson’s to get active in 2024.

Now in its fourth year, the programme reopened in June for physical activity providers, leisure groups, sports clubs, national governing bodies, Parkinson’s groups and many more to apply for funding.

Applicants are recommended to submit their applications before the closing date on Friday, November 15.

Since the grants first started, Parkinson’s UK has awarded more than £426,000 to 192 physical activity projects across the UK.

Physical activity initiatives ranging from wheelchair rugby to table tennis and from walking football to hydrotherapy, among many more, have all supported people living with Parkinson’s to get active and live well with the condition.

It can have many benefits including better balance, strength and co-ordination, as well as improving mental health and sleep. Physical activity can also help people living with the condition to socialise and reduce feelings of isolation.

Roma Hashim, physical activity grants manager, said: “We are delighted to be delivering our Physical Activity Grants programme for the fourth successive year.

“Whether you are part of a national sports association, you work with a local exercise group, or you are passionate about getting people active then why not apply for the grants in 2024.

“There are more than 40 symptoms associated with Parkinson’s and being active can be one of the best ways for a person to manage their condition, plus it’s good fun too. We are looking forward to continuing funding more innovative active projects in 2024.”

The 2024 grants will only be available for a limited time and will close as soon as the funding has been allocated. Applications can be made for amounts between £500 and £3000. For more information visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/information-and-support/physical-activity-grants or contact [email protected]