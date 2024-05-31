Grant of almost £300k for Angus drug support and recovery service

Angus Integrated Drug & Alcohol Recovery Service is based in Arbroath. (Google Maps)

An Angus drug and addiction agency has received almost £300,000 in funding as part of the Scottish Government’s National Mission on Drugs.

The Angus Integrated Drug & Alcohol Recovery Service (AIDARS) is one of 14 drugs support projects to receive cash, which will help to provide frontline services to support those dealing with problematic drug use.

Ten projects will receive continuation funding of £2.6 million, with four new residential rehabilitation initiatives receiving £1 million. The funding will support a wide range of initiatives, from rescuing vulnerable people from having their homes and lives taken over by drug-dealing ‘cuckooing’ gangs, to supporting outdoor recovery programmes and expanding recovery cafes.

The Angus organisation has been allocated a grant of £298,754.

This will fund the expanded delivery of well-being support and signposting to people affected by substance use, through four ‘Wellbean’ cafes in Angus.

The news has been welcomed by Angus South MSP Graeme Dey, who in recent years has visited the Arbroath C.A.F.E. (Community Alcohol Free Environment) Project – another important local initiative in its own right which also plays host to a Wellbean cafe.

The awards to those organisations providing residential rehabilitation will enable them to hire staff who can provide more in-depth support to people as they transition from rehab, develop a new women’s recovery house and upgrade existing properties. Increasing access and improving these services is a key part of the Scottish Government’s National Mission.

Mr Dey said: “Having gained insight into the invaluable service these projects provide here in Angus, I am delighted at the funding directed to further this outreach and support.“Such projects are lifesaving and life-transforming – I know this investment will make a world of difference to those who AIDARS supports.

“This Scottish Government is taking its National Mission on Drugs with the utmost seriousness and is determined to deliver for all those affected in Angus and across the country.