Graduation for pilot project’s first students

​Pictured (l-r) are Katie King, Cerys Reid, Lily May, Meah Grant, Leon Robertson, Kyle Fairgrieve, Sean Hay, Liam Gowans and Lily Yorke. (Pic: Dundee & Angus College)

Nine inspiring young people celebrated their graduation from a groundbreaking pilot project run in partnership by Dundee & Angus College and Angus Council.

On Friday, the students, who had previously found the conventional school environment challenging, successfully graduated at a ceremony held at Arbroath Football Club.

The initiative, known as the LEAP Project (Leading Learning for Employment and Progression), provides an alternative pathway into education and was launched last August to support young people to re-engage with education in their statutory final year of secondary school.

The LEAP project has showcased the potential of innovative educational approaches by combining an informal learning environment with personalised support, helping students to overcome significant challenges and emerge as confident learners.

Before the project, the young people’s attendance at school was very low but through the power of the project, their attendance has risen to between 70% and 100%.

Every student who remained on the programme has achieved qualifications and is now moving on to positive destinations.

Laura Dear, local employability partnership co-ordinator, said: “They have all developed into some fantastic young adults and are an amazing example of what anyone can accomplish if they really want to and are given the right environment to do it.

“To say that we are proud of them is a massive understatement and we all look forward to seeing what they accomplish next.”

Student Lily Yorke added: “We are so thankful for the opportunity that we have been given and I am sure that our families are thankful too. They finally have a child that goes to education and enjoys it.

“Now we can finally take a step forward in our lives, I couldn’t be more proud of everyone and I am going to miss spending every day with them.”