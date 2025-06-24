Gordon is a key player in the well-being of Forfar care home residents

Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie

Editor

Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:29 BST
Benholm Care Home in Forfar recently welcomed its 450th visit from its own almost resident accordionist.

Gordon Reid arrived at Benholm, which is run by Each Other Care, 10 years ago looking for somewhere to practice his Scottish accordion, and since then every Monday morning, he arrives with his accordion and the music, stories and the warm humour residents know and love.

Over the years, they have also come to know Gordon’s family, with regular visits from his wife and grandchildren who are now as much a part of the home as he is.

A spokesperson for the home said: “Structure and familiarity can make a big difference for adults living with dementia and regular routines can reduce anxiety and support orientation.

​Gordon Reid recently made his 450th visit to the care home.

"When that routine includes someone who knows your name, remembers your stories and sings songs you recognise, the benefits run even deeper.

“For many, music can also support cognitive function, improve attention and encourage movement.

"Singing in a group creates a shared sense of purpose and connection, helping people feel part of something and strengthening connections.”

They added that the impact can also work both ways.

They said: “Gordon volunteers his time because he loves the music, the people and the dancing, singing and smiles it brings.

Even after all these years, he’s still practising, still learning new songs and residents are more than happy to be his sounding board. Unsurprisingly, they love them all.”

