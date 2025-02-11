Gold award for readers at Airlie Primary School

​Airlie Primary School is celebrating after achieving Reading Schools Gold Award.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s in recognition of a two-year journey dedicated to embedding a love of reading across the whole school.

The Scottish Book Trust’s Reading Schools initiative demonstrates a school’s commitment to building a culture of reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airlie Primary School has hosted exciting literacy-focused events to engage children and families alike.

Airlie Primary School Reading School Committee - Back - Heather, Lochryn, teacher Mrs Sharpe. Front - Esmay, Aonghus

Heartwarming visits to a local care home, where the children read with residents, reading evenings around the campfire, and special visits from authors have inspired children to explore the magic of storytelling.

One of their favourite events was a cultural school exchange where they invited families to share stories that held cultural significance to them. This was a popular event hearing stories from all over the world including Australia and Nigeria.

Another key milestone was the redevelopment of the school library which the children led on themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They helped to choose the books they wanted that were relevant and interesting to them. There is a great reading buzz around the school now with everyone discussing what they are reading and what they are excited to read next.

Teacher Mrs Sharpe, who is part of Airlie Primary’s Reading School Committee, said: “We know that the benefits of reading affect everything from social mobility to mental health to social skills and empathy, so we are delighted that our children are so excited to pick up a book.

“However, we know that our work is not done and we are excited to continue building a love for reading across our whole school community.

“As a small school, achieving things like this takes the work and dedication of everyone in the school community and the children, families and staff are all so proud of what everyone has achieved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Lynne Devine, Angus Council’s convener of family, education and justice, praised the school’s effort.

She said: “Achieving the Reading Schools Gold Award is a fantastic achievement that reflects the hard work of everyone involved.

“Encouraging a love of reading at such a young age will undoubtable have a lasting positive impact on the children’s futures.”

​