Glen’s role in forming land management plan to improve biodiversity

The role of an Angus glen as a “living laboratory” to help shape land management and biodiversity is being investigated by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS)

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national agency has completed nearly 30 surveys that have captured a detailed snapshot of the glen’s wildlife, soil, water, and vegetation. Environmental and ecological study results will shape how the land will be managed to boost biodiversity, restore habitats and support climate resilience across the Angus Glens area.

Species such as raptors, black grouse, ptarmigan, and golden eagles were closely monitored, with a dedicated Golden Eagle Topographical Study helping identify key areas for native woodland creation and eagle conservation. Data was also collected on various mammal species including bats, mountain hare and deer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results will inform targeted management plans - boosting populations of desired species while controlling those that hinder habitat recovery.

Deer counts were part of survey work carried out by FLS in Glen Prosen.

Christine Reid, the Angus Glens Programme Manager for FLS said: “We now have a rich dataset that will guide how we restore and manage Glen Prosen’s landscapes. The sweeping series of environmental and ecological surveys will lay the groundwork for one of Scotland’s most ambitious landscape restoration efforts.

“These findings will help us protect vulnerable species, create new habitats, and measure how biodiversity responds to change over time. Already, deer numbers have been significantly reduced to allow vegetation to regenerate, and fencing along the river has been completed in preparation for tree planting later this year.”

Among the findings were high numbers of rare and scarce terrestrial invertebrates, low biodiversity among aquatic invertebrates, the absence of freshwater pearl mussels and suitable habitat and the presence of key mammal species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine added: “Glen Prosen is becoming a ‘living laboratory’ - a place where ecology, learning, and people come together. We’d like to show how landscape-scale collaboration can deliver real change, not just for nature, but for local communities and Scotland’s future."

The plan is already generating local employment, and, as restoration work expands, will create new opportunities for tourism, and community-led businesses.