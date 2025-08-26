Get in step for cancer charity's annual night walk

People across Scotland are being urged to take part in an inspirational night-time fundraising event for Cancer Research UK.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity’s annual 10k Shine Night Walk is set to light up the city’s streets on Saturday, September 27 with the glimmer of glowsticks and glitter. The event will start at the Scottish National Gallery on The Mound at 7pm, then pass famous landmarks including Holyrood Palace, the Scottish Parliament, Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle.

Fundraisers of all abilities are being called on to walk for loved ones, for future generations and with friends old and new to help drive new discoveries and cancer breakthroughs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who signs up before September 1 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code SNWAUG25.

​Events such as the Shine Night Walk are supporting research efforts.​Events such as the Shine Night Walk are supporting research efforts.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for Scotland, said: “There’s always an amazing atmosphere at Shine Night Walk with thousands united in their determination to save more lives creating a powerful parade of neon-glowing light and hope.

“We’ve helped to double cancer survival in the UK in the last 50 years but, with around 34,600 people diagnosed with cancer in Scotland each year, we can’t stop there. That’s why we need as many supporters as possible to step up and sign up now.

“By taking part in Shine Night Walk, people across Edinburgh could help power more progress. It’s not about being first over the finish line, it’s about helping our researchers to go further and faster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to events like this, Cancer Research UK was able to spend more than £5m in Edinburgh last year, where researchers are part of the CRUK Brain Tumour Centre of Excellence where the goal is to drive progress in tackling this hard-to-treat disease through the discovery and clinical evaluation of new brain cancer treatments. Scientists are also uncovering the role of immune cells in skin cancer.

Shine participants can choose to raise money for the cancer type closest to their hearts, or simply give to where the need is greatest.

People can also shine a light for those affected by cancer by volunteering on the night.

To enter or volunteer visit shinewalk.org.