Guild Homes this year continued is sponsorship of the gala day.

Remember Forfar Gala Day last year in that hot summer sun?

The weather can’t be guaranteed for Sunday (June 16) this year, but Forfar Action Nnetwork (FAN) can guarantee the fun.

For the eighth year running, Guild Homes is the main sponsor, enabling FAN to provide a great afternoon of music and entertainment. There will be

something for everyone from magician to singers, from craft stalls to food vendors and from old school sports day races to interactive sports demonstrations.

This year promises to be even better than last year – if that’s possible.

Stuart Pirie, FAN chairman, said: “It all kicks off at the East Port traffic lights at 11.45am with the Gala Parade which has Sport as the theme, given that the Euros are about to start and it’s an Olympic year, and when it arrives in the Myre Park, there will be so much to enjoy and celebrate Fathers’ Day.