Gallery refurbishment under way to accommodate Angus Archives move

Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie

Editor

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT
The Brothock and Corsar galleries on the first floor of Arbroath Library have been closed temporarily to allow for essential refurbishment work.

The closure and refurbishment is in preparation for Angus Archives' relocation to Arbroath Library from their current home at the Hunter Library at Restenneth, near Forfar, as well as part of wider library renovation plans.

Angus Archives are expected to open on the first floor of Arbroath Library from next summer.

AngusAlive has said that the move will make the archives service more accessible for those who are interested in local and family history in Angus, and it is hoped that this will encourage more visitors.

​The archive is due to reopen in Arbroath next summer.

Once the Archives move is complete, the artworks on display from the Angus Collections will again be available to view in the Gallery space.

Craig Pearson, Archives and Libraries Operational Lead said: “We understand that the temporary closure of the galleries may cause inconvenience.

"This necessary step allows us to carry out the extensive work required to prepare for the arrival of Angus Archives at Arbroath Library.

"Once complete, the space will reopen as a hub for Angus’ rich cultural collections, offering an inspiring space for all to enjoy.”

The library will remain open as normal, so you can continue to access all of your regular services and facilities.

Library opening hours can be found at https://angusalive.scot/libraries/visit-a-library/arbroath-library/

