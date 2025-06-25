Arbroath Town Board has organised three public engagement events for this week to allow the public to have more say on how the town’s £20 million levelling up funding can be spent.

The endowment-style funding, allocated by the UK Government last year, and support will be spread over 10 years to build up the Arbroath Town Plan, with local people deciding what the priority projects are and what the money should be spent on.

The Town Board will use the local community’s input to prepare a Long-Term Plan (ten-year vision for the town) and a three-year Investment Plan.

More than 1000 people took the time to take part in Our Arbroath's first wave of engagement events, giving an exceptionally high level of ideas and insights into the town and what people want.

Eager to hear from the entire community, the board have visited various local schools in the last week as the first round of workshops reported lower numbers for certain 'hard-to-reach' groups.

Peter Stirling, Our Arbroath chairman, said: "We will be listening all summer. The future of Arbroath really is in the hands of its people and now is the time to step forward to give us your vision. You can do that in many ways.

"We would really appreciate seeing you at the three events this week, but we will also be opening up online surveys as well as attending events and festivals."

To develop these suggestions, Our Arbroath are holding three evening workshops this week. They will be:-

Old and Abbey Church – Wednesday, June 25, 5.30pm-8pm. Regenerate the high street and town centre, Improve Victoria Park and create a mixed-use community’s centre.

Thursday June 26, 5.30pm-8pm. Old & Abbey charity/mixed use centre. Improve West Links. More overnight facilities

St Andrews Church, Friday, June 27, 5.30pm-8pm. Improve the harbour area. Improve town parks, food production and Well-being. Better connects around the town. Tourist Trail.

Dates for a final round of workshops are still to be confirmed.

Anyone unable to attend these events and to make sure Our Arbroath truly get as many thoughts as possible, the organisation would like to hear from any groups that could host them. Anyone wishing to get involved can contact them via their website, OurArbroath.com.