Funding of £5K for Arbroath dementia group
Arbroath Connections is one of 27 projects who have been awarded funding through the third year of Age Scotland’s dementia Encouraging and Supporting Grassroots Activity Fund.
This year has seen the largest allocation to date, enabled by the Scottish Government, totalling £349,393, distributed throughout Scotland. The fund aims to address gaps in support for people living with dementia and carers, break down barriers to support and help people to live well within their communities.
Alison Tonner, Arbroath Connections manager, said: “Our members are absolutely delighted that the funding will allow us to go on days out within the community. We have already started planning our trips, the members will be the decision makers and will help plan and organise things. We have a huge list of possibilities and are so excited. Thank you so much to Age Scotland for making this possible.”
Anna Clements, head of dementia at Age Scotland, added: “ It’s inspiring to see such a diverse range of projects receiving funding which helps people living with dementia, their carers, and families stay connected and supported in their communities. From towns and cities to islands and remote areas, these organisations play a vital role in empower ing people to live well with dementia.”