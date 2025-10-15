Free Christmas tree scheme offers festive cheer for Angus schools

Nurseries and primary schools across Angus are being offered the chance of a free Christmas tree with a seasonal scheme run by Dobbies Garden Centre in Monifieth.

The company’s Community Christmas Tree campaign, in association with Needlefresh, will see stores across the UK giving away more than 220 Christmas trees to local schools and nurseries to help spread joy during the festivities.

The Monfieth garden centre is encouraging local schools or nurseries to get in touch to be in the chance of receiving a free Christmas tree.

Participants will need to fill out a short application form, which the Dobbies team will then review to help them select successful recipients.

The scheme is open to educational centres within 20 miles of the store, and entries will close at 5pm on Thursday, November 6.

Nigel Lawton, Dobbies’ plant buyer, said: “Our Dobbies Community Christmas Tree campaign is a great opportunity to spread festive joy with local schools and nurseries near our Monifieth store, showing children the magic a real Christmas tree can bring.

“We can’t wait to see what the successful applicants do with their trees.”

He also offered some advice: “Our Nordmann Fir Christmas trees have soft dark green needles which make them easy to handle and ideal for children to decorate. They are known to hold their needles well, so your tree will stay green and fresh given the right care.

“Once you have collected your cut tree from Dobbies, we recommend keeping it outside in a sheltered area. Cut one inch off the base of the trunk and stand the tree in a bucket of water until you are ready to bring it indoors, this will help reduce needle drop by keeping it hydrated.

“Place your tree in a water-retaining stand and keep the needles fresh by topping up with water every day to ensure the water reservoir doesn’t run dry.

“Make sure the tree is positioned away from a direct heat source, and it might sound obvious but ensure there is a plug point nearby for lights.

"Corners are ideal as it will keep your tree safe from knocks and bumps if it’s in a busy spot with lots of footfall.

"If you have a lot of decorations, spread them out right into the centre of the tree instead of just on the edges of branches for more stability.

“The Nordmann Fir is a popular choice as its natural shape and great branch structure make it a joy to decorate.”

Dobbies Christmas trees from Needlefresh are sustainably grown in environmentally managed fields across Scotland, where a small growing team plant, prune and harvest each tree by hand.

This method ensures the surrounding environment, wildlife and plants are looked after.

Kenneth Mitchell from Needlefresh said: “We are proud to once again support Dobbies with their community Christmas tree initiative that allows schools and nurseries the opportunity to enjoy a real Christmas tree as part of their festive celebrations.”

Dobbies Community Christmas Tree winners will be informed by mid-November and can collect their Christmas tree on Thursday, November 27 at the store’s Chri s tmas Shopping Night or at a nother date to be a rranged.

For more information and to find out how to get involved, visit https://www.dobbies.com/community-christmas-trees.